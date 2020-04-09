Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and $2.16 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.37 or 0.02942698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,457,726,273 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

