Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.79% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 1,037,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,159 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,219,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 548,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,284,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

