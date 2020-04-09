Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 736,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $876,563.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

