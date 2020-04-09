RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $7.75

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,881. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,906,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 213,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.