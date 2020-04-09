Robert W. Baird Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.
NYSE:GPN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.25. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after buying an additional 561,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
