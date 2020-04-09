Robert W. Baird Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.25. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after buying an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after buying an additional 561,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

