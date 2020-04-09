Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006474 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $1,322.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

