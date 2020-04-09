Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

NYSE ROG traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, reaching $100.74. 95,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,240. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

