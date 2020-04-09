Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Routemaster Capital shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 206,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.19) million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

