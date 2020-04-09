RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

