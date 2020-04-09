RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $580.03

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $580.03 and traded as low as $470.50. RWS shares last traded at $480.50, with a volume of 176,323 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RWS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 579.66.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

