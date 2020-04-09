RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $580.03

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $580.03 and traded as low as $470.50. RWS shares last traded at $480.50, with a volume of 176,323 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RWS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 579.66.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

