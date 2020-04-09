Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak as Italy, one of its main markets, has been affected significantly. Owing to the outbreak, shares of the company have declined 37.1% since the beginning of February. Due to the coronavirus-led reduced demand the company lowered its fiscal 2020 traffic forecast by 3 million to 151 million. Notably, Ryanair grounded majority of its flights effective Mar 24 and does not expect to operate any flight in April and May. Moreover, below-par performance of the Laudamotion unit is concerning. However, efforts to add shareholder value are a positive too. Ryanair returned more than €560 million to its shareholders through this investor-friendly measure in fiscal 2019. Ryanair’s efforts to expand its fleet size are encouraging as well. Moreover, its environment-friendly efforts are commendable.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 455,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

