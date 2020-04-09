S.A. Total Buys 505,794 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total purchased 505,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $3,181,444.26.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total purchased 852,511 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $4,825,212.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, S.A. Total acquired 1,028,575 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75.

On Monday, March 23rd, S.A. Total acquired 42,134 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $283,983.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, S.A. Total purchased 456,071 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,672.87.

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 3,539,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $952.27 million, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

