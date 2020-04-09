SaluS Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $5,897.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00065457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035699 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00056811 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,301.72 or 1.00280390 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001433 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.