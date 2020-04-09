SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (SBFFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.596 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.
OTCMKTS SBFFY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.95.
SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR Company Profile
