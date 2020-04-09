Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 5,667,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

