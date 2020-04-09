Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,924 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,483,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 9,992,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,626. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

