Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 13.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $50,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

