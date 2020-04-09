Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.68, approximately 70,162 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 102,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

SMICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.