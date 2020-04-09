Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

About Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

