Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 30,399 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 41,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

SAWLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

