Shift Hits Market Cap of $303,217.78 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $303,217.78 and approximately $143.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,848,330 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

