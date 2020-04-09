ShowHand Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $9,473.03 and approximately $8,636.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

