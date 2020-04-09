Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $190.50. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $180.20, with a volume of 2,566,918 shares traded.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

