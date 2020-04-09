Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) rose 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Skyharbour Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyharbour Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

Pipestone Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

