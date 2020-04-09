Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 903,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.83. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.