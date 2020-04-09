Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 10,304,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,230.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $3,997,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,588 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

