SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

GLD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. 7,590,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245,312. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

