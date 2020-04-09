Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,763.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $1,763.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006169 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020194 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001166 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.02295914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

