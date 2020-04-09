Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several brokerages have commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

STMP stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.41. 200,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

