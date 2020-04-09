Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.87.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. 10,306,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804,904. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.