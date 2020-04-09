Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 83,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.