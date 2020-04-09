Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.91), 10,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.75 ($1.89).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

