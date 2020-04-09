Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.12.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

TSE SU traded down C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,725,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,406. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$46.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

