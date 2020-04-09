Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 3,924,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

