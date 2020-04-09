SunTrust Banks Trims Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Target Price to $40.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAG. Cfra raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PAG stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

