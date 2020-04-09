Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 80 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 94 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 92.67.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.