SyncFab Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and IDEX. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $584,165.92 and $96.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,280,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

