T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.47. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 3,268 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.34% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

