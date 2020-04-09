Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Up 0.1%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $14.72, approximately 8,870 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

