Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $721.44

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $721.44 and traded as low as $651.82. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $683.40, with a volume of 1,975,008 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.14 ($9.63).

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 721.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

