Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.50 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $329.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

