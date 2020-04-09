Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $19.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. 4,644,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.