Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $7.93. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 719,150 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

