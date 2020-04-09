THORChain 1-Day Volume Tops $628,953.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $628,953.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

