TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $428,706.88 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $428,706.88 and $3,389.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00379531 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001030 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006957 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012561 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

