Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.20. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,665,817 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.