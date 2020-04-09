TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0039 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $119,537.40 and $19,927.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.38 or 0.02959800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00206183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

