Tsfg LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.94. 2,276,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,242. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $123.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

