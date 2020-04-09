Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,306,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.87.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

