Tsfg LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $6.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,141,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995,091. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.59.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.